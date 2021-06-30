50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 1, 1971
Most Rev. Thomas J. Connolly was consecrated Fourth Bishop of the Diocense of Baker yesterday afternoon in ceremonies conducted in the Baker St. Francis de Sales Cathedral by Mos. Rev. Roberty J. Dwyer, archbishop of Portland.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 1, 1996
Flagstaff Sports opened its doors in a new location on Baker City’s Main Street today.
The bicycle and outdoor shop moved from 1719 Main St. to a location in the Basche-Sage Place, 2101 Main St.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 1, 2011
Stacy Dinger can’t fathom functioning in the daytime temperatures soldiers have faced in Iraq.
“It’s averaging 130 degrees over there,” she said. “I can’t imagine that.”
Her husband, Anthony, is stationed there with the National Guard unit from Eastern Oregon.
She decided to make Anthony a neck cooler — a strip of fabric stuffed with a teaspoon of super-absorbent polymer crystals.
At first, she just sent a couple to Iraq.
“I made them for him, and then another soldier, and then another.”
So far she’s mailed 416 neck coolers.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 2, 2020
Three more Baker County residents have been infected with COVID-19, bringing the county’s case total to four.
The three new cases, reported Tuesday, follow the initial confirmed case reported May 6. No other infections were reported as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Baker County Health Department is investigating the three cases, and contact tracers will be trying to get in touch with people who might have been in close contact in the past 14 days with any of three people who tested positive.
“While additional cases were not unexpected, this is a good reminder to isolate yourself at home if you become sick with a fever or cough to help prevent the spread of illness,” Dr. Eric Lamb, the county’s public health officer, said in a press release Tuesday. “If you are not sick you can still help prevent the spread by practicing social distancing, wearing a mask or face shield, and good hand hygiene. Following these guidelines helps protect the whole community.”
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett, the county’s incident commander during the pandemic, said Tuesday that he was not surprised that the county had additional infections.
Bennett pointed out that among the counties bordering Baker County, Union County has had 342 cases of the virus, the majority of those connected to an Island City church, and Malheur County has had 124 cases.
“It certainly wasn’t unexpected,” Bennett said of the three confirmed cases. “I was delighted we made it as long as we did (with only one case).”
