50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 10, 1971
The county budget public hearing yesterday evolved into considerable controversy as to the actual purpose of the hearing.
Members of the juvenile advisory board came with the idea that the budget public hearing was called so that it could be overhauled and adjusted.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 10, 1996
The Baker City Council won’t exempt any neighborhoods from the ordinance that requires residents to cut weeds and grass taller than 10 inches.
The council will, however, change the ordinance later this summer.
Although councilors didn’t decide on any specific amendments Tuesday, they indicated that they want the city to enforce the ordinance during the spring and summer rather than year-round.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 11, 2011
More than 50 people crowded into Baker City Council chambers for a town hall meeting with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden on Friday morning.
The event featured a question-and-answer format to allow people to hear Wyden’s responses without support materials or teleprompters, he explained to the audience.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 11, 2020
Baker City’s family owned and family loved Burger Bob’s Drive-In will celebrate its 60th anniversary July 18.
Owner Bob Brady grew up in the business, working with family members at the restaurant at 2380 10th St. through middle school and high school.
“I grew up in it,” said Brady. “My parents opened the business in 1960.”
Brady said his sisters, Suzanne, Ruth and Rebecca, and his brother, Scott, were a big hand in helping with keeping the business going and would help him with the anniversary events.
“It was a family affair,” Brady said.
He estimates that about 1,000 people have worked at Burger Bob’s during the past six decades.
“Some have been judges, lawyers, school principals, doctors, dentists, otherwise. But their first jobs were here in high school,” Brady said. “It’s quite a history.”
He left Baker City for 14 years, working in computer programming.
But when his parents, Garn and Marian Brady, asked him to help them he returned, and he’s been running the restaurant since March 1993.
“I raised my kids here. They started working at age 7, 8 years old,” Brady said.
Those who want to celebrate with the family on July 18 will be able to buy burgers, cones, and quart drinks for 60 cents.
