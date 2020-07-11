50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 11, 1970
The Blue Mountain Chapter of the Oregon Pilots Association will hold a fly-in picnic, Saturday, July 12 at the Homer Clark International Flight strip, according to Forrest L. Epley, publicity chairman fo the chapter.
The strip is located about 7.5 miles northwest of Baker and about 8 miles west of the Baker airport. Those who do not wish to land at the Clark strip may land at the Baker aAirport. Those landing at Baker should contact Jon Croghan so pickup arrangements can be made.
This meeting will be open to all pilots whether they belong to the OPA or not.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 12, 1995
If you want the Baker City COuncil to know what you think about a local group’s efforts to have the state build a secure juvenile prison in or near Baker City, grab a pencil or turn on your typewriter or computer.
Councilors want your written comments about the prison proposal.
They’ll accept comments any time, but your opinions will have more impact if you get them to the council by July 20.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 12, 2010
The City Council’s relatively meager agenda Tuesday includes one major task: deciding how to go about hiring a city manager.
Manager Steve Bogart announced last month that he will resign Sept. 23.
Bogart, who was hired in late January for a one-year contract, recommends councilors use a different search strategy than the one they employed last summer after City Manager Steve Brocato was fired by a 4-3 vote.
Last year the city conducted the search, accepted applications for about six weeks and then had the Council review the list of about 75 applicants and pare the roster to a group of finalists.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 12, 2019
Bob Borders isn’t sure who’s voice woke him up Monday night at his home on Taggert Lane north of Baker City.
Was it the voice of someone who wanted to do him harm, or was it the voice of his protector?
The way everything turned out, the 65-year-old Borders is more inclined to believe he was protected when 23-year-old Colby James Hedman arrived at his door and entered his home about 10:30 Monday night.
Borders told the story in a telephone interview while working at his part-time job at Thatcher’s Ace Hardware Thursday afternoon. He retired from his job as a hospital administrator about eight years ago.
Borders said he was home alone asleep in his chair in the living room when Hedman happened along Taggert Lane Monday night.
Police believe Hedman stole a Toyota pickup truck from the man he is accused of murdering in Walla Walla, Washington, just a few hours before he arrived on the Borders’ property just north of Baker City.
