50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 12, 1971
The Baker Junior Golfers will journey to La Grande on July 23. Those intending to go should sign up in the Pro Shop by July 21. Junior golf winners Friday were Kim Burchtorf, Ronda Rode, Bruce Morgan, David Morgan, Randy Dodson, Mike Smith and Renee Rode.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 12, 1996
BEND — Robert W. Chandler, the third editor in the 80-year history of The Bulletin and one of the nation’s best-known newspapermen, died this morning at his Bend home of prostate cancer. He was 75.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 13, 2011
Plate after plate of fungus fills the room with a rich, earthy smell.
Some you can eat.
Some will make you sick.
Some will kill you.
But that doesn’t scare members of the Southern Idaho Mycological Association, who spent Friday and Saturday gathering mushrooms around the Anthony Lakes area.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 14, 2020
The towering sign that greets visitors and citizens of Baker City in front of the Baker Truck Corral near the Campbell Street interchange on Interstate 84 has been missing.
But now the 20-foot-tall sign, installed by the Kiwanis Club of Baker City, is back.
And looking better.
Kiwanis Club secretary David Cowan said club members decided it was time to clean and repaint the sign.
It reads “Welcome To Baker City On The Oregon Trail” on its east side, along with rows of logos of service organizations and other local services.
The west-facing side reads “Thank You For Supporting Our Community” and includes logos from several businesses.
Workers removed the sign on June 9 and re-installed the refreshed version Friday, July 10.
The welcome display is a way to recognize the partners that help make the Kiwanis Club possible, Cowan said. The Club helps with projects such as the Santa photos during the Christmas Festival of Trees, literacy programs, school carnivals, and other events and programs aimed toward helping children in Baker City.
Cowan said he is grateful to Kurt Miller, the owner of the Truck Corral who donates the land and electricity for the display year-round, as well as Ace Hardware and D&B Supply for donating material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.