50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 14, 1970
“I would say that about 60 percent of the local population has seen ‘Paint Your Wagon’ at least once,” said Jim Byers, manager of the Eltrym Theatre. “We’ve been playing to capacity crowds,” he said.
“Paint Your Wagon” was filmed in the East Eagle Mountains near Baker. The film has had a poor nationwide acceptance and financial ruin seems an almost certainty.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 14, 1995
LA GRANDE — The Baker Americans 14- and 15-year-old Babe Ruth all-starts continued their run through the losers’ bracket Thursday at the district tournament here.
The Baker Americans beat the Snake River Valley Nationals 16-10.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 14, 2010
ENTERPRISE — The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken the lead of the multi-agency investigation team working to determine the cause of Sunday’s fire that destroyed the Wallowa Mountains Visitors Center in Enterprise.
“Structures are ATF’s specialty,” said Judy Wing, public affairs officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, which ran the visitors center.
The Forest Service had leased the 20,500-square-foot log building from its private owner since the structure opened in April 1990.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 15, 2019
For four days Baker City rumbled with the roaring of motorcycle engines. Harleys, Suzukis, Indians, street bikes, cruisers, 800-pound touring bikes, beat-up choppers with ape-hangers, pristine show bikes, custom-built amalgamations of spare parts welded together — if it had a throttle and two or three wheels it could be found on Main Street during the annual Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally.
During the day, vendors lined Main Street downtown selling everything from food to leather riding gear to jewelry. A stunt crew performed wheelies and jumped over fire in front of Umpqua Bank, and people danced in the street to music played by We’re Not Brothers. At night, bikers flocked to bars and restaurants.
Todd Godfrey, marketing manager for High Desert Harley-Davidson in Meridian, Idaho, was in his first year organizing the Rally, which brings thousands of riders to Baker City.
Although participants aren’t required to register, Godfrey estimates 1,500 riders did so, about a 45% increase from previous years, he said.
“That’s all due to the community and business supporting the rally,” Godfrey said.
