50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 17, 1970
Senator Robert Packwood announced today the Pine Valley watershed project in Baker County has been authorized by the Senate public works committee.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 17, 1995
The official ground-breaking at Marvin Wood Products Thursday morning not only meant that an approximately $4 million plant expansion will happen, but that more people will now have jobs.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 16, 2010
Baker County officials want to know what the public thinks about a preliminary business plan describing conditions under which the county might temporarily operate Ski Anthony Lakes pending creation of a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization to take over the resort.
“We are listening to citizens, who want to remain open, but don’t want to use county tax dollars to do it, and I agree wholeheartedly,” said Fred Warner Jr., chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners.
The owners of Ski Anthony Lakes have offered to gift the resort to Baker County, including all buildings, triple chairlift and other equipment.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 17, 2019
For the first time since 2017, the West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes trapped in Baker County.
The virus, which mosquitoes can transmit to people, was found in mosquitoes trapped earlier this summer in Keating Valley, about 15 miles east of Baker City, according to the Baker Valley Vector Control District.
Last year, for the first time in several years, there were no positive tests for West Nile virus in mosquitoes caught in Baker County. Matt Hutchinson, who manages the 200,000-acre Vector Control District, which includes most of Baker, Bowen and Keating Valleys, sent more than 250 “pools” of mosquitoes to a lab in Corvallis for virus testing.
(Each pool consists of 10 to 50 adult mosquitoes.)
During the previous several years the first confirmation of West Nile virus in Baker County mosquitoes typically happened in July or early August.
The absence of a positive test during the 2018 mosquito season was “really surprising,” Hutchinson said.
So far this summer, West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Baker and Umatilla counties, according to the Oregon Health Authority. There have been no human cases of the virus this year in Oregon. Last year there were two, one in Harney County and one in Clackamas County.
