50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 18, 1970
The Nixon administration has warned it will not tolerate politically frustrated “fanatics” who throw bombs when they don’t get their way.
In strongly worded testimony before a Senate subcommittee Friday, Assistant Attorney General Will. R. Wilson urged prompt enactmwent of tougher laws to control the use of explosives.
He said terrorists responsible for more than 41,000 bombings and bomb threats in the last 18 months are “urban guerrillas” and said their “despicable” crimes must be severely punished.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 18, 1995
EDITORIAL: The cupola atop the Geiser Grand Hotel is like your shadow on a sunny afternoon — wherever you go, it’s there. It catches the eye from unexpected places. Drive east on Auburn Avenue toward Main Street — there it is. It’s almost as if someone erected a new building overnight. That’s almost true.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 19, 2010
Two Eastern Oregon coaches for Special Olympics are in Lincoln, Neb., this week for the U.S National Summer Games.
Paula Moe of North Powder coaches swimming, and Doug Trice of La Grande coaches track and field.
Their team members, though, are spread across the state, so they’ve both been coaching by phone calls and emails.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 19, 2019
A man was ready to take the first step on the moon, but that wasn’t going to help Phyllis Badgley put dinner on the table.
Milestones go better with a meal anyway.
On that epic evening 50 years ago Saturday, when Neil Armstrong, followed by Buzz Aldrin, set foot on the lunar surface, Badgley, like tens of millions of Americans, was watching as history played out on a black-and-white TV screen.
But she was also working on supper in her Baker City home for her husband, Don, and their children, Rick, then 12, and Joyce, 16.
Badgley, who’s 95, said she remembers well the widespread excitement that summer as America fulfilled the ambitious goal that President John F. Kennedy, little more than two years before he was slain in Dallas, laid out in a famous 1961 speech.
“Everybody was caught up in the news,” Badgley said.
She recalls that her mother, Louine May, who was in her 70s at the time, was if anything more amazed than her daughter and grandchildren.
Badgley remembers her mother remarking that during her life she had watched the progression from people getting around by horse and buggy, to a rocket that propelled humans 240,000 miles to the moon.
“She was just thrilled,” Badgley said of her mother’s reaction to the moon landing.
Badgley said that 50 years later, she has a similar feeling.
“I’m grateful that I’ve had a chance to witness so many technological advances over my life,” she said.
