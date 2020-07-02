50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 2, 1970
The Board of Trustees of Baker College announced Wednesday its decision to suspend operation of the college during the 1970-71 school year.
William A. Free, chairman of the board of trustees, this morning said the college owed nearly $100,000.
“The decision to discontinue operation of the Baker campus was made very reluctantly,” he said, “especially in view of the excellent spirit which has prevailed on campus and in the community.”
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 3, 1995
Oregon cities can display and update their populations on entrance signs — for a price.
In March 1994 the Oregon Transportation Commission decided that the state will neither update populations on city entrance signs nor install new signs listing populations.
However, cities can buy, for about $200, a separate 2-foot by 3 1/2-foot population sign, said Mike Laux, a traffic designer for the Oregon Department of Transportation in Salem.
Cities will then be responsible for maintaining and updating the signs. The advantage is that they can change the numbers as often as needed.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 2, 2010
The BLM has spent more than $25,000 in state grants over the past year to make improvements at the Virtue Flat Off-Highway Vehicle area about seven miles east of Baker City.
The money, from ATV permit fees, was part of the total of $34,624 that the BLM received from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for the fiscal year that ended Wednesday.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 3, 2019
The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is slated to award contracts for a pair of timber sales, large by the standards of the past couple of decades, for a total of $602,000.
The Wallowa-Whitman announced Tuesday in a press release that Boise Cascade Wood Products is the apparent high bidder for the Dean timber sale near Phillips Reservoir. It’s by far the larger of the pair, including an estimated 13.6 million board-feet of timber from 2,435 acres.
Iron Triangle LLC of John Day is the apparent high bidder for the Dutch timber sale, in the Wolf Creek area northwest of North Powder. The Dutch sale includes an estimated 5.1 million board-feet of timber from 575 acres.
At a combined volume of about 18.7 million board-feet, the two sales involve more timber than the Wallowa-Whitman sold in several entire fiscal years in the early 2000s. The forest sold 10.5 million board-feet of timber in fiscal 2002, 9.9 million in 2003, 11 million in 2004 and 13.9 million in 2005.
The Dean and Dutch timber sales represent 70 percent of the Wallowa-Whitman’s planned timber sale program for fiscal 2019, which ends Sept. 30.
Forest officials expect to officially award contracts for both sales later this summer.
