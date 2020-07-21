50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 21, 1970
The new St. Elizabeth Hospital will be formally dedicated on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 1:30 p.m. It was announced today by the hospital advisors staff.
The flag raising ceremony and dedication will follow a noon luncheon at the Shangrila Cafe attended by the Sisters local guests and out-of-town guests.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 21, 1995
U.S. Forest Service firefighters today continued to monitor a small lightning-caused fire that’s smoldering, rather than burning, in the North Fork John Day Wilderness.
Officials expect to finish a “burn plan” for the one-twentieth-of-an-acre fire late today or early Saturday, said Angelica Johnson, information assistant for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s Burnt-Powder Fire Zone.
That plan will document how fire experts expect the blaze to progress, and establish how large they will allow it to grow before sending firefighters to put it out.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 21, 2010
Idaho Power Company officials planning to build a major power line through Baker County heard concerns during a Tuesday open house in Baker City about potential interruptions of farming and ranching, damage to view-sheds, harm to sage grouse, and right of way acquisition policies.
“I don’t want it, zero, none,” said Wannie Mackenzie, who ranches in the Baker Valley north of Baker City.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 22, 2019
Marvin Wood Products in Baker City on Wednesday celebrated its recertification as a star site through the state’s Voluntary Protection Program (VPP), a reflection of the company’s successful health and safety programs.
Michael Wood, administrator for Oregon OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration), said Marvin Wood Products, which employs about 175 people, was first certified for the program in 2003.
Businesses must be recertified every three to five years, and there are currently just 21 companies statewide that qualify for the program, which can reduce their workers compensation cost.
“People assume that recertification is just a routine but the truth is we lose sites every cycle,” Wood said during a ceremony at the Baker City plant on 17th Street. “There are folks who come in for recertification that don’t quite cut it and so the fact that they’re back time and again is more impressive than getting certified the first time.”
Oregon OSHA Policy Manager Renee Stapleton presented a VPP Flag to Ray Illingsworth, safety coordinator for Marvin Wood Products and members of the business’ safety committee.
“There are over 90,000 employers here in Oregon and you are amongst 21 who accept this award,” said Stapleton. “That’s something that you should be very proud of and you should be pleased every day that you come to work that you are part of this system and an employer and employees who want to work to maintain that.”
