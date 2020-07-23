50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 24, 1970
Mr. and Mrs. Bob Edwards, sports parachutists, intend to make an exhibition parachute jump from 7,500 feet Saturday directly over the Old Trail Drive In at approximately 8:45 p.m., weather permitting.
Mrs. Edwards will use a multicolored para-commander parachute, which is the most popular type in the United States.
Edwards will use a 28 foot, black and red parachute.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 24, 1995
Officials from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest may allow a second small lightning-sparked fire to burn in the Elkhorn Mountains northwest of Baker City.
The fire is near Peavy Cabin about 20 feet outside the North Fork John Day Wilderness, said Angelica Johnson, information assistant for the Burnt-Powder Fire Zone. Firefighters with an engine are monitoring the fire, which has burned one-twentieth of an acre.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 23, 2010
A packed audience urged Baker County commissioners Wednesday to accept Ski Anthony Lakes as a gift from the current owners and to create a nonprofit entity to run the resort.
Commissioners could decide at their next meeting, on July 28, whether to do so.
Connie Kearney, part of the three-family group that owns the ski area about 35 miles northwest of Baker City, said she and her husband, Lee, and the two other couples in the ownership group offered to donate the resort to Baker County because they don’t want to either dismantle the business or sell it to private investors and risk seeing it shut down.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 24, 2019
The Oregon man who was arrested in Baker City on July 8 and is accused of murdering a man in Walla Walla, Washington, remains in the Baker County Jail but he is likely to be extradited soon to Washington.
Colby James Hedman, 23, is being held on $1.1 million bail — $1 million on the Washington murder charges and $100,000 for a variety of charges in Baker County, District Attorney Matt Shirtcliff said.
Both are full bail, Shirtcliff said, meaning Hedman, who police said is a transient whose last known address was in Heppner, would have to post the full amount to be released.
Shirtcliff said the Walla Walla County District Attorney’s Office has started the process to extradite Hedman to face first-degree murder charges there.
Hedman is accused of killing Kyle Jordan Martz, 35, of Walla Walla.
Shirtcliff said it’s uncertain how long the extradition process will take, although he said he doubts it would require more than a month.
In Baker County, Hedman is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude, reckless driving, criminal trespassing, criminal mischief and property hit and run.
He was arrested near Baker City after trying to elude police. Hedman is accused of breaking into Bob and Robbie Borders’ home on Taggert Lane, just north of Baker City.
Shirtcliff said the Walla Walla murder charges take priority over the Baker County case.
However, he said that if the extradition process is still pending when Hedman is scheduled to go to trial in Baker City, it’s possible the trial here could happen before Hedman returns to Washington, Shirtcliff said.
Hedman has not waived his right to a speedy trial, and a trial date could be set during a hearing next week, Shirtcliff said.
