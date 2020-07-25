50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 25, 1970
Today while firefighters from throughout the Pacific Northwest are fighting forest fires in Washington let us turn back the clock 10 years this month to the Anthony Creek Fire, which destroyed 19,500 acres of National Forest and killed three men.
It was the worst fire in Eastern Oregon since 1931. Rehabilitation efforts began immediately after the fire are producing a new, young forest in the area.
The lightning-caused fire began at 6:30 p.m. July 19, 1960. It burned out of control until July 30.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 25, 1995
SUMPTER — Lifting 2,500,000 pounds seems a daunting task, but for Kent Cochran it’s just another job.
Cochran is general manager of Advanced American Diving Service Inc., the Oregon City firm the state hired to lift the Sumpter dredge from the bottom of its 10-foot-deep pond and rest it on a stable sand pedestal.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 26, 2010
Ten cars from a Union Pacific freight train jumped the tracks near Durkee on Sunday afternoon.
The cars came to rest in a field near Interstate 84.
The derailment did not block traffic on the freeway or Old Highway 30, Baker County Sheriff Mitch Southwick said this morning.
No injuries were reported.
Southwick said he had not heard what caused the cars to derail.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 26, 2019
The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest has banned overnight camping on a 240-acre site near Sumpter due to damage caused by people staying in the area for longer than the 14 consecutive days allowed.
“Because of this type of use, the area has become very impacted from the campers,” according to a memorandum from Tom Montoya, Wallowa-Whitman supervisor.
The affected area is near Huckleberry Creek, along Forest Road 1090 just east of Highway 7, about 5 miles southeast of Sumpter.
In his memo, Montoya wrote: “The visitors to the area appear to have established a pattern of being disruptive to the local residents. There have been reports of forest visitors digging septic holes, leaving litter behind, and damaging wetlands with off-highway vehicle play activities.”
Montoya wrote that Wallowa-Whitman employees have documented some of this damage, including with photographs.
“To prevent this damage from continuing, the area needs time to be closed to let the area rehabilitate,” Montoya wrote.
Forest employees have received reports that people have stayed in the area for as long as 3 to 4 months, according to Montoya’s memo.
He also wrote that employees have “received multiple complaints and requests for the Forest Service to do something.”
Forest Service law enforcement officers will monitor the area during the camping ban.
