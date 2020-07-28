50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 28, 1970
“We built the new mill because we are getting more and more small logs,” said John Brown, vice president of Ellingson Timber Company.
Ellingson Timber Company recently built a new sawmill next to the larger bandsaw mill in Baker and equipped it with a two-saw scrag and a Klamath-Ward double arbor edger.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 28, 1995
Paintings of a large shade tree and a skateboard rider decorate the skateboard park at Sam-O Swim Center.
That artwork was not deemed offensive by city crews who were called back to the cement runway this week to paint over other less desirable trim.
City workers have painted over graffiti at the park three times and a community service work crew assigned by the Baker County Juvenile Department has painted it once this summer.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 28, 2010
The Baker County Commissioners voted 3-0 this morning to take control of the Ski Anthony Lakes resort.
What’s not yet certain is whether the county will operate the ski area this winter, or a yet-to-be-formed nonprofit will take the reigns.
“I think this is a really good scenario and I think we should do it,” said Fred Warner Jr., commission chairman, who was en route to Washington, D.C.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 29, 2019
A payroll tax approved by the Oregon Legislature in 2017 is helping Community Connection of Baker County make its trolley service more affordable for riders with mobility issues, and expand its weekly bus shuttles.
The Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund collects 1/10th of 1 percent from payrolls statewide. This “transit tax” is the sole revenue source for projects across Oregon.
Community Connection of Baker County is planning projects totaling $517,400 as a result of the program.
“It really is providing a pretty big shot in the arm to our transportation budget,” said Community Connection Manager Joe Hayes.
The first project is to reduce the trolley fair for people with mobility issues from $2 to $1.
Individuals looking to participate can apply for eligibility at Community Connection, 2810 Cedar St.
In addition, Hayes said, the organization is expanding its weekly bus service to shuttle people from neighboring towns to Baker City, similar to the current Halfway shuttle, which costs $7. The scheduled rides will require a reservation made at least one day in advance, after which riders will be picked up by a shuttle.
