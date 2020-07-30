50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 31, 1970
The Baker number two team in the 13-year-old tournament in Wallowa advanced into the winners bracket Thursday with a win over Wallowa Valley in the first game of the tournament.
The Baker team defeated Wallowa 6-2 to move into the second round of the double elimination tournament.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 31, 1995
U.S. Forest Service fire experts continue to monitor a lightning-caused blaze near Crawfish Lake, 24 air miles northwest of Baker City.
Friday’s near-100-degree heat and strong winds pushed flames over a ridge toward the lake. The blaze produced a smoke cloud that was visible from Baker Valley.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 30, 2010
Road closures are making it difficult to do business in Richland, Halfway and Hells Canyon, but a contract is expected to be awarded around the end of next week to repair flood damage to Road 39 of the Hells Canyon Scenic Byway between Halfway and Wallowa Lake.
Debi Bainter, manager of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce, said it’s important to get the word out that the Eagle Valley and Hells Canyon National Recreation Area are open and accessible up to the lower portion of Forest Road 39, which washed out south of the Hells Canyon Overlook in May.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 31, 2019
Two fires, the largest of which covered about 19 acres, burned in sagebrush and grass Tuesday afternoon on the south slopes of Coyote Point, a small butte about 2 miles northeast of Haines.
The smaller fire, which was about one-quarter to one-half acre south of the larger blaze, burned about one-tenth of an acre, said Steve Meyer, wildland fire supervisor at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Baker City office.
A fire investigator from the BLM’s Vale District arrived Tuesday evening to try to determine the cause of the fires.
Fire officials have ruled out lightning as the culprit, Meyer said.
He said both fires started beneath an Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative power line.
The larger blaze burned mostly on private rangeland, but flames also spread to about 4 to 5 acres of BLM land, Meyer said.
There are two separate parcels of BLM land, totaling about 430 acres, in the area. Both parcels are surrounded by private property.
OTEC crews were upgrading a substation in that area on Tuesday, said Eric Wirfs, district superintendent for the cooperative.
The fire didn’t damage any OTEC facilities, Wirfs said.
Although the fire burned outside the Forestry Department’s protection area, Meyer said he drove to the site, accompanied by a fire engine, after hearing about the fire on an emergency radio frequency.
He said that when he arrived the fire had burned about 15 acres, and flame lengths were 5 to 10 feet.
An OTEC crew with a backhoe was digging control lines, along firefighters from the Haines and North Powder rural fire districts and the BLM, when he got to the scene.
