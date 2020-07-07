50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 7, 1970
(ADVERTISEMENT) — Held over for the third action week, “Paint Your Wagon.” Filmed in the East Eagles of Baker County, Paramount Pictures presents Lee Marvin, Clint Eastwood and Jean Seberg in the film based on the Lerner and Loewe Broadway musical play.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 7, 1995
Thursday afternoon’s hail- and wind-packed thunderstorm smashed flowers, filled storm sewers and made streets white and slippery in Baker City, but caused no power outages.
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative reported no damage to its electric lines or substations.
However, OTEC customers in Baker City, North Powder, Haines, and as far away as Pondosa were without power for a brief time this morning when a tree fell across a main power line on 17th Street in Baker City.
OTEC crews had power restored to most areas later in the morning. The cause of the accident, and the number of customers affected was not available.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 7, 2010
The average salary in Baker County rose by 3.1 percent in 2009, more than tripling the statewide average increase for the year.
The July issue of Eastern Oregon Labor Trends showed the average annual wage in Baker County last year was $29,259.
That’s a 3.1 percent increase of the $28,388 average for 2008, said Jason Yohannan, regional employment economist for the state.
“Wages did go up in Baker County, an $871 average pay increase, which is good in a year when people were losing jobs and some people were taking pay cuts or furlough days with no pay,”Yohannan said.
Statewide, the average annual wage rose by 0.6 percent in 2009.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 8, 2019
Casting a line in the Powder River closer to home and reeling in fish for dinner could become a reality if the Powder Basin Watershed Council has its way.
If the dream comes true, Baker City residents might just find themselves walking down to the riverside rather than driving to more distant fishing holes to bring home enough trout for a fish fry.
“Last summer we started hearing from people that they’d like to see more fishing in the Powder River,” said Christo Morris, 44, the Watershed Council’s executive director for the past 3 1/2 years.
He and Anna Hayes are the two paid staff members at the office at 2034 Auburn Ave. Hayes is the Council’s water quality monitoring coordinator as well as outreach and GIS (Geographic Information Systems) coordinator.
People who talked about wanting more fishing also told stories of better fishing in the river in days gone by, Morris said.
Those comments got like-minded people thinking that perhaps they could bring back the good old days of Powder River fishing for angling enthusiasts.
