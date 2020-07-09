50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
July 10, 1970
It looked just like some of the past games. The only thing that was different was that the teams were changed around. The Baker Junior Legion team looked like the past visitors and the La Grande team looked like the home team in the past as Baker blasted the visitors 11-1 for their second win of the season.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 10, 1995
Several state and national dignitaries are expected to witness the placing of a cupola atop the Geiser Grand Hotel Friday morning.
Among those scheduled to attend are state Sen. Greg Walden, R-Hood River; Anthony Veercamp from the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s San Francisco office; Henry Kanowski from the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office; and Brian Scott, director of the Oregon Economic Development Department.
A 150-foot crane is scheduled to set the 34-foot-high cupola in place at 10 a.m.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 9, 2010
Every seat was filled and people lined the walls and stood in the doorway to participate in a public hearing at the Courthouse on Wednesday about the prospect of Baker County accepting as a gift the Ski Anthony Lakes resort and running the ski area to prevent its closure.
“On behalf of the Sumpter Junction and Barley Brown’s, I can tell you it is hugely important to us,” said Luke Brown, whose family owns those two restaurants in Baker City.
“It’s a huge asset to the tourism industry,” said Carl Town, an owner of the Best Western Sunridge Inn in Baker City.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
July 10, 2019
Wayne Carpenter doesn’t even pause when asked how he met his wife, Dru.
“She got stood up at a dance and I picked her up,” he said. “She was 15. I was 18.”
They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on June 26.
Both graduated from Baker High School: Wayne in 1945, and Dru in 1948.
He joined the U.S. Navy after high school.
“I only went to one dance while you were gone,” Dru, 88, said, looking across the table at Wayne, 91.
Then she pauses, thinking about the boy who took her to that dance.
“Tommy Gorman,” Wayne instantly responds.
But that was the only dance with someone other than the one who would become her husband.
“He came home on leave,” she said of Wayne. “It happened to be my prom night, and I had a new dress.”
They wrote letters while he was away.
“Every day,” Wayne said.
“We have a box in the garage — the boys will have fun with that,” Dru said.
In 1946, Dru’s parents built the Inland Cafe on 10th Street.
“That’s when I had to work in the restaurant. Which wasn’t my favorite,” Dru said.
