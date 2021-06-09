50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 10, 1971
A restored Sumpter Valley Railroad could boost the Baker economy to the tune of an additional $250,000 in annual income to county businesses, Lee Myers, Sumpter, estimates.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 10, 1996
The Oregon Department of Transportation has reaffirmed its opinion that U.S. Highway 26 between Unity and Ironside is too narrow and winding for single-trailer cattle trucks.
However, there is hope for Burnt River Valley ranchers who worry that the closure, which blocks their direct route to livestock auctions in Vale, will ruin the valley’s cattle-dominated economy.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 10, 2011
A section of the Hells Canyon National Scenic Byway damaged by flooding last June re-opened this week. The Wallowa Loop, also known as Forest Road 39, is now passable in both directions.
The road is a popular summer route linking Baker and Wallowa counties.
“It’s incredibly exciting news for us,” said Timothy Bishop, Baker County’s tourism director.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 11, 2020
About 80 people lined Campbell Street near Geiser-Pollman Park on a rainy Tuesday evening to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Protests have been happening around the country since the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“It’s a cause a lot of people obviously care about and feel like there needs to be a change,” said Meghan Chancey of Baker City, who sparked the protest with a post on Facebook.
Protesters held signs and chanted while vehicles drove by. Some drivers honked in apparent support as they drove past, while other drivers shook their heads in apparent disagreement with the group’s messages.
