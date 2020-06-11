50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 12, 1970
The Baker County Community Chest has changed its name to the Baker County United Good Neighbors. This change was made final at the June 4 meeting of the Community Chest, reported Jean Simpson, publicity chairman.
Baker was the last “Community Chest” in the State of Oregon and the last to include the Red Cross.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 12, 1995
The Baker City Council on Tuesday will consider changing two streets near Wade Williams Field to alleviate traffic and dust problems.
Several residents of Main Street and Kathryn Lane have complained about the problems, said Randy Jones, the city’s public works director.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 11 2010
A proposal to close the Powder River Correctional Facility in Baker City announced Wednesday by the Oregon Department of Corrections was dismissed on arrival by Gov. Ted Kulongoski.
DOC officials proposed to close Powder River and two other minimum-security prisons, eliminating 232 jobs and releasing nearly 1,000 inmates, in response to Kulongoski’s call for agencies to submit plans to cut 9 percent from their budgets.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 12, 2019
Baker County Commission Chairman Bill Harvey and Commissioner Bruce Nichols say their decision to not extend the county’s contract with economic developer Greg Smith is based on declining revenue, not on Smith’s performance as the county’s contractor over the past several years.
Both commissioners also said they were not concerned about potential conflicts of interests based on Smith’s contracts as an economic developer with adjacent counties, or his service as a state legislator.
The Baker County Economic Development Council, which advises Harvey, Nichols and the third commissioner, Mark Bennett, voted Thursday not to renew Smith’s $96,000-per-year contract when the new fiscal year starts July 1.
The reason, both Harvey and Nichols said on Monday, is that revenue from a tax collected from guests at motels and other lodging establishments has dropped substantially over the past fiscal year.
That lodging tax revenue is the source of the money for Smith’s contract.
