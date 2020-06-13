50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 13, 1970
The Baker County Chamber of Commerce now has on hand 500 tickets for the opening night showing of the movie “Paint Your Wagon” at $1.75 each, Vern Manary, C of C office manager, has announced.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 13, 1995
Summit Creek flows swift and clear through a ponderosa pine forest on this early June morning near Logan Valley, about 25 miles south of Prairie City.
But not everyone sees it that way. The Cow Cops, for example.
They’re environmentalists who inspect grazing allotments on public lands. When the cow cops find what they believe are violations or environmental problems, they report them to the federal agency that manages the allotment.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 14 2010
The floods that swept through Eagle and Pine valleys earlier this month left behind — in addition to a muddy, bouldery mess — considerably more questions than answers.
Many of those questions were posted Sunday evening to Rep. Greg Walden during a public forum at the Eagle Valley Grange in Richland.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 14, 2019
Baker City’s insurance company will pay former local journalist Brian Addison $155,000 to settle a lawsuit he filed against the city and its former police chief in 2015.
The settlement was finalized Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Pendleton. The lawsuit, which had been scheduled to go to trial in August, was dismissed with prejudice, which means the matter cannot be brought before the court again.
The city and Addison will be responsible for their own costs and attorney fees, the stipulated agreement states.
In signing the agreement, City Manager Fred Warner Jr., former police chief Wyn Lohner and Addison agreed to release all parties from any further liability in the matter.
