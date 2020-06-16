50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 16, 1970
Dick Camp of Haines Commercial Equipment Company announced at the regular meeting of the Baker County Chamber of Commerce Industrial Committee meeting that he has begun manufacturing Pak Raks which are baggage carriers for snowmobiles.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 16, 1995
SUMPTER — The second annual Sumpter Valley Dredge Workers reunion is planned Saturday at the Sumpter Valley Dredge State Park.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 16 2010
Officials from the Oregon Division of State Lands are scheduled to survey Baker County flood damage today and potentially streamline the process so farmers and ranchers in the Pine and Eagle valleys can get permits to repair their irrigation networks.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 17, 2019
Jeff Meldrum, with his neatly trimmed gray beard, mellifluous voice and smooth cadence, seems to be the archetypal college professor except that he’s holding what appears to be the footprint of a giant.
Meldrum is in fact a professor.
But as he stands in the shade of a canopy on a flawless June morning at Geiser-Pollman Park, brandishing this peculiar piece of plaster, it’s obvious that his specialty is not, say, English literature or economics.
Meldrum, 61, is a full professor of anatomy and anthropology at Idaho State University in Pocatello. He’s taught there for 26 years.
But it’s not his reputation for lecturing on human anatomy that brought Meldrum to Baker City on Saturday.
It’s Bigfoot.
Sasquatch, the other common name for this massive, hirsute creature that some believe inhabits the wild woods, as yet unrecognized by science, is the theme for the inaugural Blue Mountain Bigfoot Fest that drew an estimated 1,000 people to the park for the day-long event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.