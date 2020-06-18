50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 19, 1970
July 4th and 5th will be the dates of what is popularly known as the biggest “Little rodeo in the Northwest” held at the Stampede grounds in Haines, Oregon, with shows starting at 1:30 p.m. daily. With Queen Victoria Small of Baker and princesses Loretta Williams of Union and Connie Nelson of Baker reigning over the event, the rodeo will include bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, amateur team and calf roping and more.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 19, 1995
UNITY — About 25 Burnt River School District patrons agreed Friday night to form a community school organization that would work to make the school board more accountable.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 18, 2010
Congressman Greg Walden is continuing his push to secure federal money to rebuild the flood-damaged Wallowa Mountain Loop Road, and to help Baker County farmers and ranchers fix irrigation networks.
In response to a letter and phone calls from Walden, a Republican who represents Eastern Oregon, officials from the Federal Highway Administration visited the Loop Road on Thursday with U.S. Forest Service representatives.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 19, 2019
It was the only phone call that could have lured Dustin Newman from Baker City.
He didn’t expect it.
But it happened.
The recent call to Newman, Baker City’s police chief for the past year, came from his former boss at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Western Oregon.
It was a job offer, to run patrol operations for the agency where Newman worked for 14 years before joining the Baker City Police Department in 2014.
“I didn’t go looking for a job,” Newman said on Monday.
Newman said he and his wife, Katie, agreed long ago that the only opportunity that could prompt them to leave Baker City was a return to Polk County. They lived in the county seat, Dallas, a city of about 16,000 people 15 miles west of Salem.
“If this would have been the exact offer but with a different agency, I wouldn’t have done it,” Newman said.
But even when he received the unexpected job offer, Newman said it wasn’t an easy matter to accept.
