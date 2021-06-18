50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 19, 1971
John Hesketh, Baker County extension agent since 1954, will become extension agent and chairman of the Umatilla County extension staff Aug. 1, it was learned today.
Hesketh will replace Fred Hagelstein, who has been appointed extension area supervisor for 11 counties in the Mid-Columbia and Northeastern Oregon areas.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 19, 1996
A Baker County Republican Central Committee straw vote Tuesday called for Rep. Wes Cooley to withdraw his reelection bid. Twenty-nine members voted for Cooley to step down, two voted no, and one abstained.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 20, 2011
Sleeping Beauty lives in Baker City.
In fact, she’s been hibernating at 2436 Church St. for more than a century.
Sleeping Beauty’s real name is the Virtue House, and after years of decay and dirt, one of the city’s grandest old homes is almost completely restored.
“She was an old lady, now she is a princess again,” said Mike Maartense, who along with his wife, Annabelle, bought the house in 2002.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 20, 2020
Thirteen people were detained by police Wednesday morning at what officers describe as “a known high crime activity home” in an east Baker City neighborhood.
The operation, conducted by members of the Baker County Narcotics Enforcement Team (BCNET), took place at 2339 East St., said Baker City Police Lt. Ty Duby.
The BCNET includes officers from the Baker City Police Department and Baker County Sheriff’s Office. The team is supported by the Baker County District Attorney’s Office and Oregon State Police, Duby said.
The home had been owned by James Coe until March 15, 2020, when U.S. Bank took ownership of the 864-square-foot house and property for $15,201, according to Baker County Assessor’s Office records. Coe has continued to live at the address.
Duby characterized the property as “a flop house,” which is known to welcome transients, many of whom have been involved in criminal activity.
He said these people were found at Coe’s house Wednesday: James Reedy, Margaret Lacey, Emily Speelman, Chuck Briney, Alexander Harold Wise, Brandon Radle, Trevor Heath, Chad Cox, Eliannah Banister, Jeffery Heller, Christopher Griffith, Mariam “Evee” Collard and Haden Buck.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.