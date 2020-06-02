50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 2, 1970
The completion date for the third floor of the new Baker Post Office and Federal Building will be decided June 23 when the bid for the work is let to a private contractor.
The third floor will be used as offices for the U.S. Forest Service, now located in Baker’s old Federal Building.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 2, 1995
Shipments of Cesium-137 capsules along Interstate 84 near Baker City have bee completed a year ahead of schedule, according to the Oregon Department of Energy.
The 309 capsules of the highly radioactive isotope were trucked from a commercial facility in Colorado to the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 2, 2010
Baker City residents are showing more interest this year in a city program that helps pay for replacing or repairing sidewalks.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 3, 2019
A sunny weekend finally greeted Baker City, and just in time for Baker High School Class of 2019 to receive its diplomas.
A breeze made its way through Bulldog Memorial Stadium Sunday afternoon, offering some relief to hundreds of family and friends sitting in the grandstand as temperatures reached the mid-80s.
Beginning the ceremony, the BHS band, led by Hope Watts, played the graduation hymn as faculty led the seniors onto the field.
Principal Greg Mitchell welcomed everyone to the stadium, giving thanks to the custodians, maintenance, the guidance department for helping coordinate the ceremony, and assistant principal Chelsea Hurliman.
Mitchell acknowledged the Baker School District Board of Education, Superintendent Mark Witty, and Assistant Superintendent Petty Palmer.
