50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 21, 1971
Hundreds of members of the American Legion and Auxiliary from all points in Oregon will meet in Baker June 23-27 for the 53rd annual state convention and the 51st annual convention of the Legion Auxiliary.
The is the first time Baker has hosted the state convention since 1943.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 21, 1996
The Baker County Court amended the county’s zoning ordinance and approved a conditional use permit Wednesday to help pave the way for Thunder Mountain Motor Sports Association to hold its races at the Baker City Municipal Airport.
The court approved a text amendment to the county’s zoning ordinance, adopted an ordinance amending the airport development zone, and approved the conditional use permit.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 22, 2011
For the first time in 20 years a resident from Eastern Oregon is heading to Tillamook as a contestant for the court of the Miss Rodeo Oregon Pageant.
Adora Brockman, 17, of Baker City has already held the positions of princess and queen of the Hells Canyon Rodeo and queen of the Haines Stampede.
“Having that experience truly makes you a different person than you would be without it,” Brockman said.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 23, 2020
Health officials reported five new cases of COVID-19 in Union County Monday, bringing the county’s total to 263.
Baker County, meanwhile, continues to have a single positive test for the virus.
That infection was reported on May 6.
The person, who has not been identified but has an address in the 97814 ZIP code, which includes Baker City and much of Baker Valley, recovered at home, according to the Baker County Health Department.
Baker County officials have been preparing for possible cases of the virus in the wake of the Union County outbreak.
Among counties neighboring Baker, only Grant has also had just one confirmed case of the virus.
Malheur County has had 51 cases as of Monday, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Wallowa County’s total is 8.
As of Monday, a total of 399 Baker County residents had been tested. That compares with Union (1,255 people tested); Malheur (1,083); Wallowa (358) and Grant (164).
