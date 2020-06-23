50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 23, 1970
PORTLAND — The Oregon Game Commission made one important change in the arms and ammunition regulations, a change which liberalized the use of certain rifles for big game hunting.
For elk, bighorn sheep and mountain goats, the commission changed the minimum rifle caliber legal to use on these big game animals from .25-inch to a new minimum of .24-inch.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 23, 1995
The U.S. Forest Service has hired a Boise company to apply liquid magnesium chloride to keep dust down on three roads near Phillips Reservoir.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 23, 2010
Richard Chaves and his partners are investing $1 million to launch Synergy Data Center and Services in the historic Baker Tower building, with hopes of eventually bringing 100 high-tech jobs to Baker City.
Chaves said three Oregon companies, including his own, Chaves Consulting of Baker City, along with Arikan Inc. of Salem, and Sace Inc. of Bend, are forming Synergy Data Center and Services (Synergy DNS).
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 24, 2019
A group of Baker City residents has created an online petition gauging local interest in trying to establish a “quiet zone” in which freight trains wouldn’t sound their horns at crossings within the city except when the train operator sees a vehicle on the tracks or other dangerous situation.
Cities can apply for a quiet zone designation, although they must also pay to install concrete medians on streets at railroad crossings to prevent drivers from trying to drive around a crossing gate arm.
According to a press release from the Baker City group, its effort was inspired in part by La Grande.
In April the Federal Railroad Administration granted La Grande’s request for a quiet zone, culminating a campaign that began in that city about 20 years ago, according to a story in The Observer newspaper.
Federal rules require train engineers to sound the horn for 15 to 20 seconds before the train enters a crossing, and not more than one-quarter mile before the crossing. Because there are five crossings in Baker City, locomotives, which can travel at 50 mph through town, sometimes sound their horns with little interval as they pass through Baker City.
On average about 24 trains roll through the city per day.
