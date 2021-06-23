50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 24, 1971
WASHINGTON (UPI) — Sen. Robert W. Packwood, R-Ore., will urge the Senate next week to ban dams on the Snake River “forever.”
The senator said today he would offer a “ban-the-dams” bill as a substitute for one establishing a seven-year moratorium on such construction.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 24, 1996
The Mann Block Building, 1802 Main St., location of TCI Cablevision, was recently chosen in a statewide competition as the Best Design Project in Oregon’s Downtown Development Association.
It was the third time in the past four years a Historic Baker City Destination Downtown project has claimed this award.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 24, 2011
The City Council’s third try at revising the city’s 52-year-old outdoor burning rules restores some provisions, including limiting fires to the 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. period daily, that were taken out of an original proposal this spring.
Mayor Dennis Dorrah summarizes the latest proposal this way:
“Let common sense prevail.”
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 25, 2020
Although the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect Baker County, on Tuesday evening the familiar sound of aluminum bats hitting baseballs echoed at the Baker Sports Complex.
High school athletes recently began summer workouts following guidelines issued by the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA).
On Tuesday, BHS head baseball coach Tim Smith and assistant coaches Al McCauley and Taylor Gulick helped some current Bulldogs — and a few former players — work through a variety of drills.
Baseball, along with other spring sports, were canceled across Oregon due to the pandemic.
Buell Gonzales Jr., the Baker School District athletic director, has been keeping in touch with parents as Baker County entered phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan and student-athletes started working on their skills.
“The intention was just to give parents another venue to gather information, I’ve been trying my best to keep everyone apprised through emails and social media,” Gonzales said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.