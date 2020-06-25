50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 26, 1970
HUNTINGTON — J.P. O’Connor, division manager for Idaho Power Company at Payette, announced Monday evening to a group of leading citizens at Howell’s Cafe in Huntington that the Huntington office will be discontinued following the close of business today.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 26, 1995
A U.S. Forest Service official from Portland has denied an appeal of the Baker Ranger District’s plan to log in Baker City’s watershed.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 25, 2010
The weather strikes again.
This time with alfalfa harvesting.
Unusually cool and wet weather has forced alfalfa growers to delay the first cutting of their crops, creating a potential for lower quality hay and a late start to the second and third cuttings.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 26, 2019
The Baker City Fire Department on Monday closed the Super 8 motel and Motel 6 in Baker City after inspectors found that the fire alarm systems had been intentionally disabled at both motels, and that the sprinkler system was partially dismantled at the Super 8.
“These system disablements pose a significant life safety risk to occupants of the motels, particularly guests that sleep in these facilities,” Baker City Fire Chief John Clark said in a press release Tuesday.
Clark said both motels, which are owned by the same group and which between them have 112 rooms, will remain closed until the owners have corrected all the violations of the Oregon State Fire Code.
Clark said the owners brought in a contractor from Meridian, Idaho, to look at both motels Tuesday, but that corrective work had not started.
On Tuesday afternoon Christina Scott, public relations manager for the motels, sent the Herald a statement from the owners.
“We at the Super 8 and Motel 6 want to express our concern for the Baker community and the guests we serve,” the statement reads. “We want to thank the fire chief and city officials for informing us of the possible danger our hotels faced. We keep safety as priority one at all of our properties and we are doing everything in our power to remedy this situation as quickly and efficiently as humanely possible. We want to assure our fellow Baker tourism businesses, we will not allow this to affect upcoming events and meetings. We have been striving to be beneficial to all of our tourism family. We want to thank the community for your support and understanding during this time! We will be back in full operation and serving the community in no time.”
