50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 26, 1971
Dick Haynes’ Farmterials is currently undergoing planned expansion.
About 3,200 more square feet in a 40 by 80-foot building are being erected as a separate building located at the rear of the main store.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 26, 1996
Behlen Mfg. Co. has confirmed a start-up date for its Baker City plant, and has acquired another plant in Alabama.
Behlen’s Baker City operation is scheduled for initial production in August, according to A.F. “Tony” Raimondo, company president and CEO. The Baker City plant will complement livestock equipment plants in Indiana, Georgia, Texas and a feeder plant in Columbus, Neb.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 27, 2011
Designation of a vacant Baker City school building as one of Oregon’s Most Endangered Places should help to focus efforts aimed at bringing the building back to life.
The 94-year-old Central Building, at Fifth Street and Washington Avenue, was closed by the Baker School District in 2009. It has been declared surplus property and is for sale. While there has been some interest in the building, there are no firm offers on the table, according to district administrators.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 27, 2020
Oregon wildlife officials are considering making the biggest change to archery hunting rules in Eastern Oregon in about 40 years.
The proposal, which the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will consider Sept. 11, would, starting in 2021, change the annual deer and elk archery season east of the Cascades from general seasons, in which an unlimited number of hunters can buy a tag, to controlled hunts in which hunters must apply through the state’s lottery system.
That means archery hunting would be handled the same as rifle hunts for eastside units — hunters must apply for a tag and hope the state’s computer picks their name.
Archery hunts, by contrast, have been general seasons for both elk and buck deer since 1979. The current season structure — about 30 days from late August to late September — has been in place since 1983.
The proposal the Commission will consider in September would retain that one-month season, said Nick Myatt, the project leader for the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (ODFW) multiyear review of big game hunting regulations.
