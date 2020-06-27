50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 27, 1970
Broadway Street is currently being widened to a width of 61 feet. The widened segment of the street will extend from Tenth Street to Fourth Street, the City Engineering Department reported.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 27, 1995
Despite protests from Grant County officials, Adeline Hollemon probably will make her home in John Day when she is released from prison this summer.
The 76-year-old Hollmeon has been imprisoned since 1986 for the 1982 murder of Edward “Bud” Morrow, Granite mayor and Grant County special deputy.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 28, 2010
A conditional-use permit to build a hunting and fishing lodge, farm stand and up to eight cabins on a small ranch 10 miles from Huntington drew more questions than the applicant had answers for during Thursday’s Baker County Planning Commission meeting.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 28, 2019
Richard Howe and Janet Dyke will be honored as this year’s grand marshal and queen at the Haines Fourth of July celebration.
A potluck dinner to celebrate them will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Methodist Church in Haines. The Friends of Haines will provide ham, rolls, drinks, cake and ice cream. Everyone attending is asked to bring a side dish.
The grand marshal and queen will also preside over the Fourth of July parade, which starts at 10 a.m. in Haines. Other town events that day include cowboy breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., vendors in the park, the Haines Stampede Rodeo at 1:30 p.m., a free concert after the rodeo ends, and fireworks at dusk.
Dyke grew up outside of Haines, and today helps her son, Gary Pointer, farm the same ground her parents worked.
She’s lived away from Haines only once in her 74 years.
“I was gone to Portland for six months once. I didn’t like it,” she said.
She’s done various jobs over the years, from helping her first husband Les Pointer remodel houses, to milking dairy cows for 14 years.
“Anywhere from 60 to 180,” she said of the cows.
She is married to Kevin Dyke. She has three children — Gail Daniels, Greg Pointer and Gary Pointer. Over the years she helped take care of her grandchildren, and now spends time with great-grandchildren.
