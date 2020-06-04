50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 5, 1970
WASHINGTON (UPI) — The nation’s jobless rate rose to 5 percent of the work force, the government reported today. The seasonally adjusted unemployment count was estimated at 4.1 million, highest level since January 1964.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 5, 1995
For the second straight year, the first targets in Baker County’s war on insects are mosquito larvae.
The goal is simple: kill the larvae before they hatch into biting adults. To do that, the county’s contractor, Roy Hanan of Eagle Cap Aviation in La Grande, uses several forms of Bti, a biological product.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 4, 2010
Renece Forsea could hardly sleep Wednesday night, what with the rumble of boulders and logs tumbling down Eagle Creek not far from her bedroom.
“It’s pretty ugly,” was Forsea’s assessment Thursday morning.
On Wednesday the creek, fed by a combination of torrential rain and fast-melting snow in the nearby Wallowa Mountains, breached its banks just west of Richland, about 42 miles east of Baker City.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 5, 2019
Haines Elementary opened its doors when Woodrow Wilson was president and the world was reeling from the great influenza pandemic.
The school celebrated its 100th birthday on May 30 amid much fanfare — patriotic songs performed by students, a speech by an alumni and former principal, and reminiscing at the nearby Eastern Oregon Museum.
The celebration started at the museum, which was used as the school gymnasium from 1931 to 1945.
The museum opened in 1959, and is celebrating its 60th year with a special exhibit dedicated to rural schools of the area.
Donated items include yearbooks and PTA records.
“It’s so nice to have this history,” said museum volunteer Mary Jane Guyer.
Museum visitor Mac Kerns started first grade at Rock Creek School.
“We rode horses,” he said. “It was a mile and a half from our house.”
And then, as today, students had some playground shenanigans.
“We’d eat our lunch, save the waxed paper from our sandwiches, then use those to slide down the slide — it was slick,” he said.
