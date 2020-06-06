50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 6, 1970
WASHINGTON (UPI) — Wholesale prices increased 0.2 percent in May, according to the Labor Department, indicating a continuing rise in retail prices is ahead.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 6, 1995
One of the two ranchers who would be affected by a proposed ban on domestic sheep grazing on three allotments in the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area may have found another place to pasture his sheep.
Bob Richmond, supervisor of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, has proposed eliminating two allotments in Oregon and one in Idaho.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 7, 2010
Baker County officials will ask Gov. Ted Kulongoski to declare an emergency in response to flooding in the eastern part of the county that has partially inundated more than 30 homes, destroyed two bridges and damaged sections of more than a dozen roads over the past four days.
“We’re still gathering data,” Mark Bennett, the county’s emergency manager, said this morning “We feel like we’ve already met the threshold (for an emergency declaration) for public infrastructure damage.”
No injures have been reported, Bennett said.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 7, 2019
A remodel began May 20 to change the emergency department at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City.
“It will be better for patient care and privacy,” said Laura Huggins, director of marketing and communications for the hospital at 3325 Pocahontas Road.
Prior to this work, the Sunrise Cafe opened toward the emergency room. Those two spaces will now be separated by a wall.
Access to both is still through the door near the emergency room. A hallway to the right will lead to the emergency department, which will have a new triage area, waiting room and bathroom.
The hallway to the left will lead to the cafe area and the rest of the hospital.
Both will be fully functioning during the remodel, which is estimated to be finished by mid-October.
“Just changes in traffic patterns,” Huggins said.
Construction will be divided into phases. The first will focus on the cafe area, including new seating in what used to be the food service manager’s office.
Phases two and three will focus on the emergency department.
This major remodel is funded in part by money raised at the 2018 Festival of Trees — $33,980.
