50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
June 9, 1970
The City of Baker’s 1970-71 proposed budget was given the stamp of approval Wednesday night by the city budget board. A tentative date for a public hearing on the budget was set for July 1.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 9, 1995
It was so windy Thursday that flags went on strike.
Bad hair days were as common as dismissed jurors.
OK, it wasn’t that bad. But weather observers at the Baker City Municipal Airport did record several gusts just below 40 miles per hour.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 11 2010
When Wendee Morrissey’s husband hollered for her to come outside “and look at this” she didn’t know what to expect.
But it wasn’t a tornado.
Except that’s exactly what it was.
Probably.
The weather phenomenon that prompted John Morrissey to summon Wendee certainly was a funnel cloud, said Paul Flatt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Boise.
What’s not clear is whether the funnel actually touched the ground and thus became, officially speaking, a tornado.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
June 10, 2019
Searchers found 11-year-old hiker Helaman Garcia in good health early Sunday morning after an overnight search for him that began about 6 p.m. Saturday in the Anthony Lakes Area.
Baker County Dispatch received a report of lost hikers at 5:55 p.m. Saturday, a Sheriff’s Office press release stated. Search teams found the boy about 3:50 a.m. Sunday three-fourths of a mile east of Van Patten Lake.
Helaman was evaluated by an emergency room doctor who was part of the search team and found to be in good condition, Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Sheriff’s Department, said today.
“It could have been very tragic and it came out with a happy ending,” McClay said.
Helaman had gone on a day hike with a group that included his aunt and uncle, Jim and Rachel Schaeffer of La Grande, and three other young family members, whose names were not available in time for this report.
The group became separated on a trail near Van Patten Lake. The Schaeffers and the three other young people were able to hike out, but Helaman became separated from the group.
