50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
March 11, 1971
Baker’s welfare department may yet be forced into acting as an employment agency like some Oregon counties in order to reduce welfare rolls and stay within its budget.
Even though welfare departments in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties have become employment agencies, the public welfare commission in Baker has not started looking for jobs for its clients.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 11, 1996
A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of a cattle rustler who shot and butchered a pregnant cow on Telocaset Road in late February.
Ron Lay of Baker City said he was moving cattle between Pondosa and Thief Valley when he discovered one of his cows was lame. He left her to travel at her own pace, and discovered her missing the next day, he said.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 11, 2011
Large groups of small children visited Betty’s Books on Thursday in downtown Baker City.
Owners Tom and Carolyn Kulog welcome the little ones to look around. They look forward to the kindergartners’ pilgrimage to their store with their teachers and, in many instances, their parents.
“It’s fun to watch them choose books,” Carolyn said.
Small gift certificates combined with store discounts encourage purchases. And the trip helps to encourage enjoyment of reading now and in the future.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 12, 2020
State wildlife biologists confirmed that wolves attacked and injured a newborn calf on a private, fenced pasture near Richland last week.
The 2-day-old calf was in a 350-acre pasture near Highway 86 as it climbs the Halfway Grade a couple miles northeast of Richland, said Justin Primus, assistant district wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (ODFW) office.
The calf’s owner found the injured calf on Sunday, and ODFW investigated on Monday.
Biologists estimate the calf was attacked by a wolf or wolves about three days before the animal was found.
The calf was able to stand but “walked stiffly and was more lethargic than the other calves in the field,” according to ODFW’s report.
Primus said Wednesday morning that he was not sure whether the calf would survive, although the animal was alive on Monday.
