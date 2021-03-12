50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
March 13, 1971
It will be the “battle of the Wapiti” tonight when Enterprise and Wallowa, first and second place teams in District 8A, collide for the Region Four “A” title.
The two squads won state tournament berths and a shot at the number one spot with a couple of thrillers last night in the Baker gym. Enterprise outlasted the inspired Pine-Eagle Spartans 76-66, and Wallowa edged previously undefeated Harper 61-59.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 13, 1996
The U.S. Forest Service is ready with its drip torches and its shovels and its water pumps.
Now the agency must wait for the weather.
As soon as it’s ready, perhaps by later this month, employees from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest will begin to light forests on 1,090 acres in the Eagle Cap Wilderness.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 14, 2011
The Powder River plays host to people who fish, float or prefer keeping their feet dry by walking alongside when the weather is mild.
Bank erosion on a stretch near Kirkway Drive has been occurring since the late 1990s. Residents who live along it worry about how the continual carving flow has shortened the spaces between their homes and the river.
Carefully planted trees look like they’ll fall into the water any time now. And a significant number of barriers erected to protect the land are slowing falling away.
“Each homeowner has their own idea what they want the bank to look like,” said Timothy Bliss, chair of the Powder Basin Watershed Council.
These homeowners’ efforts have “often been done without permits,” he said.
For example, huge boulders placed to protect one side of the bank end up hurting the other side because the water is forced away from the rocks. Even the strongest barriers will prove to be short-lived, at least in human terms, because the water finds a way to adapt, he said.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 14, 2020
Coronavirus hadn’t arrived in Baker County as of Friday, but its effects were widespread.
On Thursday alone, Gov. Kate Brown closed public schools statewide from Monday, March 16, through Tuesday, March 31, and the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) canceled the Class 4A state basketball tournaments.
The Baker girls, defending state champions, were scheduled to play Valley Catholic Thursday night in a quarterfinal game at the tournament.
Schools are expected to reopen on Wednesday, April 1.
For Baker School District students that means an extra week and two days of spring vacation. Spring break was already scheduled from March 23-27.
The Saint Alphonsus Health System, which owns the hospital in Baker City, announced visitor restrictions to its hospitals effective Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.