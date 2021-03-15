50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
March 15, 1971
The Bend Lava Bears put together two brief hot streaks and some high dividend free throw shooting Saturday to hand the Baker Bulldogs their second league loss, 45-38 in Bend.
But the Bulldogs won a flip of the coin after the game to gain a number one seeding as the two squads move into the state tournament next week.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 15, 1996
David Wheeler’s friends and colleagues are glad the two teenagers responsible for his death will be punished, and relieved that there will be no trial.
“I’m happy for Kristi and Melissa and Jace that they don’t have to go through that,” said Pastor Karen Slotta of the Baker United Methodist Church, referring to Wheeler’s wife, daughter and son.
Another of Wheeler’s close friends, Baker City Mayor Larry Griffith, said he was concerned that if the case went to trial, defense lawyers might have had the charges dismissed because of a technicality.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 16, 2011
The man for whom Baker County and Baker City are named is the subject of Senate Bill 809.
It calls for Feb. 24 to be known as Edward Dickinson Baker Day in Oregon.
State Sen. Ted Ferrioli, R-John Day, introduced the bill. Members of the Senate’s Veterans and Military Affairs Committee were scheduled to hold a public hearing about the matter today.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 17, 2020
Cody Miller is holding a 16-ounce can of Rockstar energy drink at 8:30 on Sunday morning, which explains perhaps as explicitly as any words what it’s been like to run a grocery store at the dawn of the age of coronavirus.
The spread of the respiratory illness, besides leading to the closure of schools and the suspension of many public events, has prompted residents to pack their pantries as a precaution in case of shortages.
The result was a weekend unlike any other since Miller opened the Grocery Outlet store in Baker City in November 2018.
In common with retailers across the state and in many parts of the country, Miller’s biggest challenge wasn’t keeping the food shelves stocked.
The trouble is toilet paper.
