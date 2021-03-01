50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
March 1, 1971
Low gas sales has prompted a “price war” among Baker’s service stations. However, whether the “war” is going to make money or increase business is doubtful.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 1, 1996
Despite having the fewest seats for spectators, and despite hosting schools with fewer students than other high school basketball tournaments in Oregon, the Class 1A tourney in Baker City attracts several thousand fans every year.
And on Saturday nights, when championship games are played, Class 1A fans usually come closer to filling the Baker High School gym (and in 1994 did fill it) than their counterparts at the five other tournament sites.
The statistics are particularly surprising because compared with teams from larger schools, 1A squads have much smaller populations — of both students and community members — from which to draw fans.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 2, 2011
The Siletz Valley Warriors haven’t played in the boys state basketball tournament since Gerald Ford was president.
They have quite the compelling excuse, though, for the 36-year drought that ended this afternoon when the Warriors ran onto the court at Baker High School.
For 24 of those years Siletz Valley didn’t have a basketball team.
Didn’t have a high school, come to that.
Which makes it sort of difficult to put together a squad.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 3, 2020
Weeks before coronavirus began to hog headlines worldwide, the new illness was the main topic of conversation among local hospital officials.
This is the seventh straight week in which officials from the Saint Alphonsus Health System, which includes the Baker City hospital, have been convening for phone conferences at least twice per week to “prepare to respond to potential patients in our region,” said Kathryn Dudley, safety officer for Saint Alphonsus.
The health system also operates hospitals in Ontario, Nampa and Boise, as well as about 70 health clinics in Eastern Oregon and Idaho, Dudley said.
As of Monday afternoon there had been three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oregon (none in Baker County) and none in Idaho.
Dudley said Saint Alphonsus officials have taken an aggressive approach in bracing for the potential arrival of the virus in the area.
