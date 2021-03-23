50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
March 22, 1971
PORTLAND (UPI) — The Baker Bulldogs and the Grant Generals won first round victories before 8,431 fans in low scoring action at the opening of the Oregon Class AAA high school tournament Tuesday night. Baker downed South Salem 39-34 and Grant beat Parkrose 45-42.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 22, 1996
A Wisconsin District Court jury on Thurday ordered J.I. Case Corp. of Racine, Wisc., to pay $8.5 million in damages to Steven Sharp, a former New Bridge resident who had both arms severed near the elbow during a farm accident on Aug. 22, 1992.
The jury awarded Sharp $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $2 million in punitive damages.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 23, 2011
Police arrested a 42-year-old Baker City man about 7:30 this morning after an overnight standoff in a south Baker City duplex that brought about 40 officers from agencies around the region.
After negotiations that stretched over more than 15 hours, members of an Oregon State Police SWAT team entered the home at 695 Fourth St. and arrested Donald Huff. No one was hurt in the incident, said Baker City Police Chief Wyn Lohner.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 24, 2020
Matt Reidy has two checks in his hand but he’s not quite ready to hand them to Patsy Hoelscher and spoil the surprise.
Reidy is standing in the lobby of the Rachel Pregnancy Center on Friday morning with Hoelscher, chairman of the organization’s board of directors, and Hal Huntington.
Huntington and Reidy are both members of the Knights of Columbus, the Catholic fraternal service group.
They’ve met with Hoelscher to donate the proceeds from a recent chili contest and silent auction that took place at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Baker City.
After a few minutes of conversation, Reidy decides to end the suspense.
He turns over the first check, for $2,526. That’s from Smokin’ Joe’s Chili Contest and silent auction on Feb. 22.
But Reidy isn’t quite finished; there is the matter of that second check.
That $420 donation comes from the Knights of Columbus state office, which made the donation after local members applied on behalf of the Rachel Center, Huntington said.
