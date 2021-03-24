50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
March 25, 1971
HALFWAY — Pine Valley ski enthusiasts prepare to graduate from paperwork to ski site as they launch their first membership drive for next winter’s skiing operation.
A star feature of the new site is the easy access for ‘Copia Highway at Carson, leaving only a half mile of county-maintained road to the parking area at the lodge.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 25, 1996
The Baker City Council on Tuesday will consider a resolution sponsoring the city’s application to continue its enterprise zone.
The city’s existing enterprise zone designation, which includes almost the entire area inside the urban growth boundary, expires June 30.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 25, 2011
What do an orthopedic surgeon, a UPS driver, a retired schoolteacher and a high school student have in common?
A desire to help people in Costa Rica, for one thing.
On Feb. 24, a Work and Witness team that included 17 Baker County residents and members from Phoenix, Ariz., and Eagle, Idaho, traveled together for a two-week mission trip to Costa Rica.
Leaving Baker City in minus-10 degree temperatures, the group arrived in the valley of San Jose, Costa Rica, where the temperature was 80 degrees.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 26, 2020
Mairi Nielsen’s initial reaction was close to panic.
Nielsen, who has lived in Baker City for about a decade, has been in treatment for Stage 4 breast cancer since she was diagnosed in June 2018.
She takes chemotherapy pills at home.
She travels to Fruitland, Idaho, monthly to see her oncologist.
She has four children, ranging in age from 6 to 11, all students in Baker schools.
And Nielsen had just learned that classes will be canceled at least through April 28.
Suddenly she needed to add to an already hectic schedule a system for keeping her kids educated, and entertained.
During a season when the weather can be less than conducive to outdoor activities.
“I went, ‘oh no, what am I going to do with all my kids,’” is how Nielsen, 44, recalls reacting to the extended school closure due to the coronavirus.
The pandemic was already a major concern for Nielsen, who as a cancer patient is more vulnerable to the effects of the virus that has so dramatically affected the country and the world.
“How am I going to do this?” Nielsen thought to herself.
Less than two weeks later, she is still adjusting to this unexpected challenge.
But she’s optimistic.
“We’ve done OK, actually,” Nielsen said Tuesday morning in a phone interview from her home, the conversation punctuated by an occasional exclamation from a child in the background.
