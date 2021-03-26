50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
March 27, 1971
PORTLAND — Baker unleashed the baskets they didn’t use Thursday to bomb the Medford Black Tornado 58 to 37 yesterday and move into today’s game against Sunset for fourth place.
The Bulldogs took only 45 shots but they made them count, hitting 53 percent from the field. In the second half when they ran up their 21 point lead, the Bulldogs hit 12 of 17 for a scorching 77 percent.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 27, 1996
The Baker City Council on Tuesday ratified a three-year labor contract with the fire department’s union employees that includes a 3-percent salary increase the first year and raises of from 2 percent to 4 percent each of the latter two years.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 28, 2011
The pickup truck that looks as if it didn’t just drive through mud but was actually dipped in it, like a chocolate truffle, is one indication.
The appearance of a stream where water rarely flows is another.
This March already qualifies as abnormally moist by Baker County standards.
Whether its sogginess reigns supreme is yet to be determined.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 28, 2020
Brian Ratliff is investigating a medical mystery that threatens the future of Baker County’s biggest herd of bighorn sheep.
Ratliff is the district wildlife biologist at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s (ODFW) Baker City office.
His sleuthing has turned up some facts about the more than 300 Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep that roam the Lookout Mountain unit, which makes up much of Baker County east and north of Interstate 84, extending to the Idaho border.
At least a handful of sheep have died over the past month or so from pneumonia caused by a strain of bacteria that had not previously been found in bighorns anywhere in Oregon, Ratliff said.
What’s not yet clear, he said, is how dangerous this strain is.
Of the more than 50 identified strains of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae, some can eliminate an entire herd relatively rapidly, while others are comparatively mild and kill few animals, Ratliff said.
“I don’t know how bad it’s going to be,” he said Thursday.
The threat is serious enough, however, that ODFW this week canceled the two bighorn sheep hunts scheduled this summer and fall in the Lookout Mountain unit.
Those hunts included three tags — two for Oregon hunters and one for a nonresident.
“I’m always going to err on the side of caution,” Ratliff said.
Ratliff said he and other ODFW employees are regularly monitoring bighorns in the Lookout Mountain unit to try to gauge the lethality of the bacteria strain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.