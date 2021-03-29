50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
March 29, 1971
If the Baker County Court must approve of Gov. McCall’s 14 Administrative Districts plan to receive funds to finance a tri-county youth care center, it seems Baker County will not participate in the porgram.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 29, 1996
UNION CREEK CAMPGROUND — Logging usually is a loud business, with its snorting diesel engines and yelling men and grinding hydraulic arms.
Felled trees were piling up Thursday morning at this U.S. Forest Service campground on the north shore of Phillips Reservoir, but there was little ruckus to announce the fact.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 30, 2011
The head of the Bonneville Power Administration was in Baker City Tuesday to talk about a proposed rate hike that could boost monthly bills for OTEC customers by as much as 7.5 percent starting in October.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 31, 2020
Cynthia Hauer is ready to bare her vein to save a life but first she has to slip a metal probe beneath her tongue.
Blood drives during the era of coronavirus aren’t quite what they used to be.
Once Red Cross volunteer Myrna Evans has confirmed that Hauer doesn’t have a fever — a symptom of coronavirus infection — Hauer fills out the necessary form and waits for her turn to donate a pint of blood.
Hauer, 44, of Baker City, was the first donor to arrive at the First Church of the Nazarene just after noon Monday.
Hauer, who has donated blood a few times, said that not only was she not concerned about her own health, she was motivated to donate by a blood shortage resulting from the coronavirus crisis.
The Red Cross reported on March 17 that the coronavirus pandemic had led to the cancellation of about 2,700 blood drives in the U.S., resulting in 86,000 fewer blood donations.
The issue isn’t finding donors, said Bill Williard, a collection specialist for the Red Cross’ Idaho/Montana region who helped coordinate Monday’s blood drive in Baker City.
“We’re seeing a lot of donors coming in — we just need a place to take them,” said Williard, who has been working on blood drives every weekday since the coronavirus crisis started. “Donors are concerned, naturally, about everyone’s health — that’s why they’re here in the first place. It brings out the best in people.”
