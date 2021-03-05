50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
March 6, 1971
The absence of Baker County delegates to the District 13 Governor’s Commission on Youth plan for a youth care center has raised questions whether their “lack of commitment” extended to the whole plan.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 6, 1996
SALEM — When Baker tipped off against Junction City today at 3 p.m. in the first round of the Class 3A State Girls Basketball Tournament at the Salem Armory it marked the Bulldogs’ first visit to state since 1993.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 7, 2011
Turns out an early symbol of how record-high gold prices might affect Baker County isn’t a miner’s pick or a dredge.
It’s a snowplow.
Baker County commissioners last week heard about plans to plow deep snow from two forest roads near Sumpter to give miners access to a historic mining district that’s virtually impassable for about half the year except by snowmobile.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 7, 2020
Oregon’s two U.S. senators have endorsed a plan to rebuild a road through Baker City’s watershed as part of a logging project designed to reduce the risk of wildfire in the 10,000-acre area in the Elkhorn Mountains about 10 miles west of town.
In a letter to Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen, senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, both Democrats, support the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s request for almost $1.3 million through the agency’s Capital Improvements Project fund to improve the Marble Creek Pass road.
“Funds from the Capital Improvements Project and the subsequent restoration work would provide greatly needed access for hazardous fuels reduction treatments to reduce impacts from a large fire,” the senators wrote.
Those impacts could include ash and mud fouling the streams and springs from which Baker City obtains its drinking water.
City officials have worried for more than two decades that such a blaze could force the city to build a filtration plant for its water, at a cost likely exceeding $10 million.
“Your support for this project would be greatly appreciated and significant for this small, rural community,” Wyden and Merkley concluded in their letter to Christiansen.
The proposal is to rebuild about 6 miles of the road, which climbs through the watershed to Marble Creek Pass, 7,542 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.