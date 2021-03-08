50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
March 8, 1971
New owners of the former Baker Air Force Housing Annex are, among other requests, asking Baker to accept the area as a subdivision of the city.
John M. Poorman, high bidder for the Air Force housing tract and new owner effective Monday, made four other requests of the city. They include: improve variances, if needed, for existing utilities, placement of structures, and so forth.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 8, 1996
Baker City will dedicate the David J. Wheeler Federal Building April 10.
President Clinton earlier this year signed a bill to name the building for Wheeler, a U.S. Forest Service engineer from Baker City who was murdered north of Weiser, Idaho, on April 26, 1995.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 9, 2011
Baker students will join their counterparts at Pine-Eagle, North Powder, Burnt River and Huntington next year by attending classes just four days per week.
The Baker School Board made it official Tuesday night with the approval of an administrative plan to move to a four-day student week. Teachers and other staff will continue to work a half-day on Fridays.
Superintendent Walt Wegener repeated last week’s community presentation for the board Tuesday night.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
March 10, 2020
Whispers and giggles disappear as soon as the children take their seats.
Before them sits a chess board and an opponent.
In silence, the game begins.
Twenty-four youths ranging in age from kindergarten to grade 6 participated in a chess tournament Friday at Brooklyn Primary School. The event was sponsored by the Baker School District and Baker County YMCA.
Players were paired by ability. Each played four rounds, with one hour allotted for each round.
The tournament capped a three-month Chess for Success session offered through the district’s program called Baker FridayPlus. Practices started Nov. 19 at Brooklyn Primary, South Baker Intermediate, and Baker Middle School.
Angela Lattin, who facilitates the FridayPlus program, applied to bring the chess program to Baker City. Chess for Success is a nonprofit serving Oregon and Southwest Washington. Eligible schools have at least 50% of students qualify for free or reduced-priced lunch.
