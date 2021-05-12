50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 10, 1971
Oregon State Police may get the opportunity to use helicopters in their law enforcement work soon but not as extensively as was originally proposed by the Joint Ways and Means subcommittee in Salem.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 10, 1996
As part of its plan to emphasize that marijuana and other illegal drugs are not tolerated, the Baker School District will use a drug-sniffing dog to check lockers at Baker High School this month.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 11, 2011
A federal appeals court has ruled that Baker City Police had probable cause to arrest an Oregon man on suspicion that he was driving drunk during Miners Jubilee in 2007.
Walter Gage, who lives in Toledo and was 72 at the time of the arrest, sued the city in April 2009.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 12, 2020
A team of Baker County “contact tracers” is continuing to try to identify and interview anyone who had close contact with the only county resident who has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The process can take up to a few weeks, said Nancy Staten, administrator of the Baker County Health Department.
The county announced April 6 that one person had tested positive.
County officials have not identified the person or given any other information about the circumstances, including the person’s age range or severity of symptoms, citing federal health privacy laws.
County Commissioner Mark Bennett said Friday that the person was recovering at home.
Staten said contact tracing protocol from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) calls for tracers to identify people who have been in “close contact” with a person who tested positive for coronavirus. “Close contact” is defined as being near the person for at least 15 minutes, Staten said.
She said people interviewed by contact tracers could include family and friends of the person who tested positive.
She declined to say approximately how many people the Baker County team has identified, or expects to interview, in connection with the county’s single confirmed case, again citing privacy laws.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.