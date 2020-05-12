50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 12, 1970
MILTON-FREEWATER — The Baker Bulldogs varsity and junior varsity took easy wins over the Pioneers of Mac-Hi in track and field competition here Tuesday afternoon.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 12, 1995
Weather observers at the Baker City Municipal Airport watched a funnel cloud dance above the Elkhorn Mountains for about 15 minutes Thursday afternoon.
They noticed the funnel — essentially a tornado that doesn’t reach the ground — at 12:12 p.m. while checking their outside weather instruments, said Linda Richards, one of the observers.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 12, 2010
Baker School District Budget Committee members are pondering whether the proposed 2010-11 budget trims spending enough to prepare the budget for troubled times ahead.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 13, 2019
Baker Sanitary Service, which is asking the Baker City Council to approve an 18.75% rate hike for weekly residential garbage collection, has also proposed a new, lower-cost service for customers who only need to have trash picked up every other week.
The company, which has the exclusive franchise to collect trash in Baker City, outlined the proposal in a letter included in the City Council’s packet for its meeting Tuesday.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
In the letter, Baker Sanitary President David Henry wrote that he suggested the bi-weekly option after the Council considered the company’s proposed rate increases during its April 23 meeting.
During that meeting Councilor Lynette Perry told Henry that constituents had asked her about a reduced rate for less-frequent collection.
The bi-weekly option, using the standard residential rollcart, would cost $15 per month.
The current rate for residential weekly collection is $16 per month. Baker Sanitary is requesting an increase to $19 per month.
The franchise agreement gives the City Council the authority to approve or reject rate increases by Baker Sanitary, with one exception — the company can boost rates by up to 5% each year without Council approval.
Baker Sanitary hasn’t had a general rate increase since 2007.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.