50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 15, 1970
The dormant status of the Baker Hotel located at the corner of Main and Auburn streets may end shortly.
It was announced this morning by Lyle Laeger of Baker City Realty and Lloyd Dinger of Blue Mountain Realty that they are in the process of purchasing the hotel from A.C. Lighthall.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 15, 1995
A Baker City native described by her daughter as a “living legend” is Baker County’s 1995 Mother of the Year.
Mildred Rogers, 95, was honored Friday at Lunch Bunch.
“It’s a surprise to me that I deserve it, but I hope to continue deserving it for the years to come,” she said as 50 people stood and applauded.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 14, 2010
Employees at the Movie Gallery in Baker City have been notified that the store is closing.
All movies, shelves and other fixtures will be sold before July 1 as part of the movie rental chain’s nationwide bankruptcy.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 15, 2019
When Stephenie Murdock learned that her neighbor’s house was on fire Tuesday afternoon she couldn’t simply run out the front door to safety.
Murdock and her husband, Steven, operate an adult foster care in their home at 2355 Baker St., just south of St. Elizabeth Towers between Fourth and Fifth streets.
The couple care for two people in their home, one of whom is immobile and the other nearly so.
Stephenie Murdock said she initially heard a loud “pop,” which she thought might have come from a different neighbor who has been doing some construction work.
But a few minutes later someone pounded on her front door. It was her neighbor, Michelle Budd, alerting her to the fire.
Murdock credits Budd, who knows the Murdocks care for people confined to wheelchairs, with acting quickly to alert the couple.
“She did a fantastic job,” Murdock said of Budd. “Her priority was to get everyone out of our home.”
No one was injured in the fire, said Baker City Fire Chief John Clark.
He said the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.
