50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 16, 1970
The final sports banquet of St. Francis Academy was held Wednesday evening. The school will discontinue operating at the end of this school year.
Receiving trophies were Terry Hobson, outstanding football award; Tim Reed, inspirational football player; Gary Todd, most valuable basketball player; Mark Morris, inspirational basketball player; Matt Higgins, outstanding track athlete; and Linda Bogart, outstanding cheerleader.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 16, 1995
On the sunniest, warmest day of this spring, about 50 Baker County residents gathered in Geiser Pollman Park to remember the victims of two of the season’s darkest events.
They dedicated a peace tree to honor David J. Wheeler, the U.S. Forest Service engineer from Baker City murdered April 26 while working in Western Idaho, and the 167 victims of the April 19 Oklahoma City bombing.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 17, 2010
A Huntington nonprofit group that wants to revive the tradition of sternwheeler voyages on the Snake River has acquired a vital component.
The boat.
Make that the vital component, seeing as how the other half of the equation, the river, is already there.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 17, 2019
Baker Valley artist Terri Axness’ creation “Pedaling Potter” earned Best of Show in the 2019 Ceramic Showcase held in Portland in late April.
The show drew more than 140 potters from Oregon and Washington.
The event is put on by the Oregon Potters Association. Participants each have a booth, and submit their best piece for the gallery show.
That’s where Axness’ sculpture was voted Best of Show by the members of OPA.
“I was blown away,” she said of the honor.
Her creation stands 24 inches. Her husband, Dennis, first created the bicycle frame using copper.
Then Terri set to work on the pottery, sculpting the figure right on the bicycle.
“It was complicated,” she said. “I had to calculate the shrink of the clay and wanted her proportions correct.”
The clay she used shrinks 12% when it dries. Due to the fragility of the sculpture, Axness dried it inside the kiln to avoid unnecessary movements.
“It was a process,” she said. “She barely fit in my kiln.”
The bicycle’s baskets are made from clay as well, as are the flowers, plates and Corgi dog.
