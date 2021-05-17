50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 17, 1971
Pending improvement in plywood prices, the Ellingson Timber Company’s plywood operation will be closed down Friday afternoon, Sig Ellingson, general manager, announced this morning.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 17, 1996
The Baker County Budget Board approved a balanced $5.3 million 1996-97 general fund budget and a $1.8 million road fund budget following deliberations Monday at the Baker County Courthouse.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 18, 2011
George Hardy has watched better than three-quarters of a century’s worth of spring runoffs in Baker County’s Burnt River country, but he’s rarely seen one as soggy as the current version.
Maybe never, come to that.
“It’s really amazing,” Hardy, 82, said on Monday in a telephone interview from his home along the Burnt River’s middle fork northwest of Unity.
“The water’s as high as I’ve seen it in a long time, maybe ever.”.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 19, 2020
A brief but potent storm spawned a wind gust that snapped the trunk of a mature maple tree in Geiser-Pollman Park Sunday afternoon.
The tempest also cracked branches in some other trees in the city’s biggest park, and toppled at least a few other trees, or large limbs, elsewhere in town.
Joyce Bornstedt, the technical administrative supervisor for the city’s public works department, said she was surprised at the extent of damage to trees at the park.
The storm didn’t last long, and Bornstedt said the winds didn’t seem to her particularly powerful.
But at least one gust proved too much for the maple near the south edge of Geiser-Pollman Park, just north of Madison Street.
The tree’s trunk snapped about 12 feet above the ground.
Bornstedt said the maple, though fully leafed out, showed signs of “considerable rot” in its heartwood.
When she got the phone call about wind damage in the park she initially hoped the storm might have given the city an assist.
Bornstedt said the city’s Tree Board has authorized the removal of a box elder tree that is also rotting.
The box elder is inside the footprint of the new all-abilities playground the city is building.
Bornstedt said she figured that tree would have been among the more vulnerable of the 110 or so trees in Geiser-Pollman.
The maple that came down didn’t cause any damage to the playground, Bornstedt said.
La Grande arborist Michael Curtiss, who has done considerable work for the city in the park, evaluated other storm damage Monday morning.
