50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 2, 1970
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington School District will offer a vocational program to students at Huntington High School next year.
John Tietema, HSD Superintendent, said that over the past seven to eight months the district’s school board has been planning a comprehensive curriculum for Huntington High School.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 2, 1995
Oregon State Police have confiscated about 75 sticks of dynamite found in the Pine Creek area of Baker Valley.
Mushroom hunters found the dynamite Sunday on private land, according to Lt. Mitch Southwick, commander of the Baker City OSP office. Southwick said police suspect the dynamite was stolen and dumped in the area to be retrieved later. There were no blasting caps found with the dynamite, he added.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 3, 2010
About 40 Baker County residents turned out for a Sunday town hall session at the Community Connection to share their concerns with U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley and to ask his help on issues ranging from health care to child custody issues and renewable energy.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 3, 2019
Drew Terteling hopped down from the front end loader, grinning at his Baker High School classmates.
“Did you see all that imaginary dirt?” he said.
Terteling, a senior at BHS, had the chance to explore a variety of jobs in construction and utilities at the ODOT Career Day Thursday at the Oregon Department of Transportation facility just east of the North Baker exit on Interstate 84.
This event started in 2011, and is held every two years. This is the third time it has been in Baker City, said Tom Strandberg, public information officer for ODOT’s region 5.
More than 500 students from 25 schools across Eastern Oregon attended the event, which ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
ODOT’s Sandy Lowe coordinated the event.
“It’s to spread the world about what ODOT is and what we do,” she said.
Others on site included OTEC, Cascade Natural Gas, and Vemco.
