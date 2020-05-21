50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 22, 1970
Ninety Boy Scouts and their leaders took to the hills last weekend to learn more about “Our Heritage of Freedom.” The Eagle District Camporee was held at Bulger Flat May 15 and 16.
Boy Scouts from throughout Baker County gathered in the Blue Mountains to recognize what it means to be a citizen. According to Dave Secl, chairman of the Camporee, the program also assisted the scouts in earning their Tenderfoot, and First and Second Class requirements.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 22, 1995
Baker City is seeking proposals from people or organizations interested in leasing the Carnegie Library building at 2020 Auburn Ave.
The city expects the building will be available by Sept. 1.
Elkhorn Family Fellowship’s lease for the library, which is just west of Baker City Hall, expires Aug. 31.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 21, 2010
Rising home sales, building permits and construction employment appear to signal a turning point in Baker County’s economy.
April home sales reported in Baker County soared 125 percent over April 2009’s figures, pending sales were up 27.3 percent, and new listings were 14.3 percent higher, according to the Residential Multiple Listing Service’s Market Action newsletter.
The April increases followed a 50 percent increase in sales and 29 percent increase in new listings in March compared to March 2009.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 22, 2019
Four brothers with Eastern Oregon ties, three of whom fought in World War II and one during the Korean War, will be honored posthumously during a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 27 at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Rick Gloria, Baker County’s veterans services officer, will give the introduction. Duncan B. Pierce will perform Taps, and flags will be presented by an honor team. Derrick Coats will give the opening and closing prayers.
The ceremony will honor the Shoemake brothers, Robert, James, Oscar and Andrew.
Andrew died in a Japanese prisoner of war camp on Jan. 31, 1945.
His three brothers survived the war but have since passed away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.