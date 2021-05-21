50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 22, 1971
Winds gusting to 54 miles per hour yesterday damaged property in the Baker area. Trees went down, signs blew over, power and TV cables snapped and roofs were blown away.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 22, 1996
Democrat Truscott Irby won’t know for at least another day which Republican will oppose him in November for the seat he holds as Baker County commissioner.
The race for the Republican nomination was too close to call this morning, pending absentee ballots.
The battle appears to be between Jarri McClarin, who had 532 votes, and Paul York, with 509 votes, according to unofficial results from the county clerk’s office.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 23, 2011
NORTH POWDER — The Anthony Lakes Ski Area has announced the hiring of a new general manager, Peter Johnson, continuing the transition of the Northeastern Oregon ski area from a for-profit corporation to a nonprofit operation.
Johnson, currently living in Madras, reports for duty at the ski area June 1.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 23, 2020
When Jimm Mooney heard there might not be a ceremony in the veterans section at Mount Hope Cemetery on Memorial Day due to the pandemic, his reaction was immediate.
“Something has to happen,” said Mooney, senior pastor and founder with Veterans Hope Ministries in Baker City.
And something has.
Or, rather, something will.
Mooney, whose organization is dedicated to helping Baker County veterans and their families, has put together a brief program starting at 11 a.m. Monday at the cemetery.
Army veteran Summer Curry will speak, and Mooney will offer a prayer.
Bugler Duncan Pierce will play taps.
