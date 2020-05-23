50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
May 23, 1970
PENDLETON — Fred Warner, Baker High School trackster, qualified for the final round of the District 7 A-1 track meet here Friday by setting a new school record in the 880 yard run. Warner did the 880 in 2:01.8.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 23, 1995
The future of Baker City’s watershed probably won’t be decided in Baker City.
Instead, the destination for the plan to reduce fire hazard in the watershed — a plan the Baker Ranger District proposes, the Baker City Council supports but four environmental groups oppose — is Deputy Regional Forester Richard A. Ferraro’s desk in Portland.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 24, 2010
An angling opportunity that was absent for more than half a century in Baker City is becoming commonplace.
Salmon, to be specific.
For the fifth year in the past seven — but just the fifth since the Great Depression — you’ll be able to fish for chinook salmon in the upper Powder River, including the reach that runs through Baker City.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
May 24, 2019
A Huntington man is in the Baker County Jail today on a charge of first-degree arson for allegedly starting a fire that destroyed three establishments on the Main Street of Huntington.
Raynmon Garcia, 22, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. Thursday at 50 E. Washington Street in Huntington. The three-business historic structure had housed Howell’s Cafe, the Streamliner Lounge and Grady’s Tavern.
Marie Wilcox, owner of the Huntington Bait & Tackle Shop, which sits behind the burned building, talked through tears recounting how friends and neighbors rallied to save the Wilcox property, which also includes boat and RV storage areas.
Michael Wiley, who along with June Kenick owns Howell’s Cafe and the Streamliner Lounge, according to the Baker County Assessor’s Office, was the first person on the roof of the bait and tackle shop as embers flared and threatened the property, Wilcox said.
Wiley joined others to protect her property knowing that his building already had been destroyed by the fire.
she said.
Grady’s Tavern, owned by Tim and Lillian Mathews and Sherman and Maxine Murray, according to the assessor’s office, also was destroyed.
Wilcox, who moved to Huntington with her family in 1985, said the destruction of the historic buildings was hard to look at.
